Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.80

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 67879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. III Capital Management boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

