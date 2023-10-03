Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.34. Enerflex shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 10,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $533.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

