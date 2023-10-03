MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.90

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 176037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

