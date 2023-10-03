Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 143718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Enhabit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Enhabit last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 118.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enhabit by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 862,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 267,871 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

