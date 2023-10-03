Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $14.36. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 255,553 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Warby Parker Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,515,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

