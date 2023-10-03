American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.60

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 342282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $4,840,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

