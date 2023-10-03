Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.82

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 7373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,762,000.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

