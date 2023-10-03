a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.92. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

