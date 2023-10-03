SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.57

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 34396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,748,000 after buying an additional 171,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,525,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.