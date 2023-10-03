CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEVA by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CEVA by 175.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CEVA by 157.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

CEVA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

