Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.67

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 14161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,641,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,268,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 610,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after buying an additional 493,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

