Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

