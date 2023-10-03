Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.98

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1128865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.