Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expands By 15.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2 %

HCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 143,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,375. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

