Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

