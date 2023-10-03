Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,818,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,070,320.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,141,776.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 696,326 shares of company stock worth $4,190,017 in the last ninety days. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,452 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,764,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP grew its position in Funko by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Funko by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

View Our Latest Report on Funko

Funko Price Performance

FNKO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 67,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $380.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.