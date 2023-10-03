JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $187.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. 2,434,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,146,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $416.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

