Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. 277,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

