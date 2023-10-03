CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 162,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 127.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 477,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CorMedix

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.