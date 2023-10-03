CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Bank of America boosted their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

CACI International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

