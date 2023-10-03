Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Expands By 15.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE DHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,820. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.