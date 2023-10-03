Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Expands By 15.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,820. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

