FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 179,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,883. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

