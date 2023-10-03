Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $820,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,543,598. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.