Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Raised by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $47.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 523,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,918. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

