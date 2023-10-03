FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $10.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.24. The company had a trading volume of 197,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

