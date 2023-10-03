FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 111 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.0% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $117.91. The company had a trading volume of 206,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,237. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

