Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.44 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Shares of GD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

