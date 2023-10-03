FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.1 %

WFC stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 3,708,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,958,729. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

