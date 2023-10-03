Conning Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

