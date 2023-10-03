Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,194 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

