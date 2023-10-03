Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

VLO traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,286. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

