FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 583,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

