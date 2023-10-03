Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 9.1% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 2,865,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

