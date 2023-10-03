First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4,129.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

