Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $444,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BMA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 40,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,427. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $840.39 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.06%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

