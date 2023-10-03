504,212 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 62,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,937. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

