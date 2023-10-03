Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.17 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

