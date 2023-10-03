Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 11,136 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPIE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,557. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.