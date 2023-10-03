Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,991,000 after buying an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. 28,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

