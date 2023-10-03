SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.47

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 875396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

