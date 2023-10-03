Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,527 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $268.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

