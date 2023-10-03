Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.41

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 7867389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,817,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,412,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,016,000 after acquiring an additional 145,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,736,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,933,000 after acquiring an additional 275,873 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Stories

