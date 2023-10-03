Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Holdings Raised by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

