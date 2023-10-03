Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZYNE stock remained flat at $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

