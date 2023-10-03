VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Position Increased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,053 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UITB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,261,000 after buying an additional 149,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 723,993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 38,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

