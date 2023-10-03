Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,390 shares during the quarter. American Century Multisector Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 12.51% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

MUSI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

