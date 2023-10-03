Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $16.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. 1,843,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,712. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

