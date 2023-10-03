Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 4,955 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 5.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 219,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPME stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.45 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $318.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

