Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 729,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.