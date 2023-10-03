Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 327,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

